The picture on the left showed Tsontso posing at a restaurant. Image: Tsontso Zandile Ndlovu

Source: Facebook

South African content creator Tsontso Zandile Ndlovu inspired many after sharing screenshots of her Facebook bonus earnings online. The images were posted on 5 January 2026, shortly after she reached one million followers on the platform. The screenshots showed earnings accumulated between 23 December 2025 and 3 January 2026, totalling $6,000. Converted to rands, the amount comes to approximately R99,189.72. Tsontso noted that this was the only bonus that mattered to her, highlighting the milestone as a personal achievement.

Content creation has become a growing income stream in South Africa, especially as traditional employment remains unstable for many. Platforms like Facebook now offer monetisation tools that reward consistency, engagement and reach. However, success often takes years of unpaid effort, learning algorithms and building loyal audiences. For many creators, seeing real financial returns validates the work done behind the scenes.

Social media income South Africa

The screenshots resonated because they showed tangible results rather than promises. Many aspiring creators related to the grind and uncertainty that comes with posting regularly. The timing, early in the year, also aligned with people looking for new income opportunities.

Mzansi expressed admiration and motivation, with many saying the post encouraged them to start or take content creation seriously. Others saw it as proof that digital careers are possible with persistence. Tsontso Zandile Ndlovu has been consistent with sharing content, and while many said they were inspired, they said her earnings are a reflection of how hard she works.

The picture on the right showed Tsontso's goal when she was left with 3 days to reach it. Image: Tsontso Zandile Ndlovu

Source: Facebook

Here’s what Mzansi said

Idontcare wrote:

“You are definitely my role model. 🥹🥹”

Mthobisi Dlamini asked:

“How do you earn from Facebook?”

Hlengiwe Radebe commented:

“One thing about you is you put in the work, so deserving. ❤️”

Peeletso Masome commented:

“Please give some tips... I just lost mine of $20.”

The Phayo Mavimbela commented:

“Facebook is working for you, babes. 🥹♥️🔥”

Mmakgotso Moeng commented:

“Congratulations. 🎊 I can't even finish $3. 🥱🤣”

Cee Kay commented:

“Ninety-nine thousand four hundred sixteen rands 98 cents. 😭”

Check out the Facebook post below:

