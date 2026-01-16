A man shared a different approach to making money through Airbnb, challenging the belief that property ownership is the only way into the market

The story tapped into ongoing conversations about affordability, access to property, and finding alternative income streams in South Africa’s tough economy

Many resonated with the idea of working smarter rather than waiting for ideal conditions that may never come

In a country where owning property feels increasingly out of reach, his story landed differently. It suggested that sometimes the real shift is not money, but mindset, and that opportunity can exist even in rented spaces.

A South African man sparked discussion after sharing his Airbnb income strategy in a video posted by @sirgabrielchrist on 15 January 2026. In the clip, he explained that Airbnb was a cheat code in South Africa and reminded viewers that one did not need to own property to make money. He shared that he rented a property for about R7,000 per month and listed it on Airbnb, earning around R11,000 after all deductions without much effort.

The video touched on a growing trend in South Africa where rental arbitrage is being used to generate income. With property ownership increasingly out of reach for many, platforms like Airbnb have opened alternative ways to participate in the property market. However, this approach also raises questions around housing availability and affordability, especially in major cities.

A different way of thinking about property

The clip by user @sirgabrielchrist spread quickly because it challenged traditional ideas about wealth and ownership. Many viewers were drawn to the simplicity of the explanation and the idea that multiple properties could be managed using the same model.

The honesty about costs and profit made the concept feel accessible. The response showed motivation and curiosity. People engaged with the idea as a possible way to improve their financial situation, especially in a tough economic climate.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Taps said:

“And you will pay the landlord his rent from your pocket if you do not get any customers. You must talk about the pros and cons.”

Ndumiso Nzama said:

“Every informative, just wondering how the lease agreement is structured. God bless.”

Aloe-one said:

“This is a good idea. I wanted to rent out my apartment, but I had to change my mind. If you still need to go back and stay in that apartment, it isn’t advisable to do BnB in your precious space. It’s a good business, though, especially in Midrand.”

Pamela said:

“Struggling to get landlords that allow subletting, any pointers on how to get them?”

Username273849056 said:

“Insightful. Can you ballpark start-up costs?”

Jack said:

“This is interesting. How do you deal with the risk of thieves?”

Morgan wrote:

“Can we have more content about Airbnb?”

Teboho Lëë Lengwati said:

“Some apartments don’t allow Airbnb. Luckily, with my latest purchase am allowed, so I am trying Airbnb from March.”

