"That's an Intentional Man": Man Buys His Bae Sheep for Her Birthday
Family and Relationships

by  Gloria Masia
3 min read
  • A man’s unusual birthday gift stood out for its cultural meaning rather than its price, reminding many people that love is not always about store-bought surprises
  • The video highlighted how culture can play a meaningful role in modern relationships, especially when partners make the effort to understand each other’s values
  • What made the moment special was not just the gift itself, but the intention behind it, which resonated with viewers across the country

What looked like an unusual birthday gift at first revealed a deeper story about love, culture and intention. The gesture reminded many South Africans that meaningful gifts are not always about money, but about understanding and respect.

The image on the right showed a woman wearing glasses
The picture on the left showed Nush in a black top, holding a cup of coffee. Image: @Nush_ka
Source: TikTok

A video posted by @Nush__ka on 14 January 2026 showed a man surprising his girlfriend with an unconventional birthday gift: a sheep. The clip captures him riding a motorbike while transporting the sheep and singing along the way. The couple, who are interracial, shared the moment as a celebration of love and culture. In her caption, the woman explained that the gift represented more than a surprise, describing it as an expression of love, heritage and lasting memories.

A learner covered his school books with Kelvin Momo album covers and sparked online reactions

In many African traditions, livestock carries deep cultural meaning. A sheep is not just an animal but a symbol of respect, commitment and family values. For some, gifting livestock reflects serious intention and honour, especially in relationships where culture plays an important role. This gesture stood out because it blended romance with tradition in a very public and joyful way.

When culture becomes the gift

The video by user @nush__kaspread quickly because it felt genuine and unexpected. Viewers were drawn to the contrast between modern romance and cultural practice, as well as the man’s effort to personalise the gift. The caption added emotional depth, framing the moment as something far more meaningful than material presents.

Reactions centred on admiration and warmth. People appreciated seeing culture celebrated openly and respectfully. The clip became a reminder that love is often best expressed through understanding, intention and shared values.

The screenshot on the right showed the sheep on a bike
The screenshot on the left showed a man on a bike, smiling. Image: @Nush_ka
Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzasnsi said

Uminalona said:

“He loves you so much, mama.”

Desire said:

“Definitely need a Nushka in my life, look at how happy this man is.”

luyanda_bunu said:

“He took his time wayicheba noyicheba. 😭🤝❤️”

TherealNomthandazo said:

“This would make me very happy. 😭💗”

Luvolwethu N said:

“Nushka, my hun... You're rich i tell you. ♥️”

Sonwabo Donda said:

“I love this generation 💯”

A 90-year-old gogo experienced her first boat ride in Cape Town and moved South Africans

Yolisa Moshekile said:

“Happy birthday to you, Makoti.”

Ash_cubed said:

“You thought it was a pet to keep ddnt you? 🫠 Happy birthday mokoti .✨”

Check out the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News

