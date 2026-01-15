A young learner found a creative way to express his love for Kelvin Momo by covering his school books with the artist’s album artwork

The video opened a wider conversation about creativity in schools and how attitudes toward self-expression have shifted over the years

The clip quickly became a relatable moment for people who remember having artists or songs that shaped their school years

What started as a learner decorating his school books quickly became a moment that reflected how deeply local music shapes identity and self-expression among young South Africans. The small but thoughtful gesture turned into something far bigger than stationery, touching on culture, creativity and generational change.

The picture on the left showed the learner wearing a white top and a blue hat. Image: @urboiora6

Source: TikTok

A video posted by @urboiora6 on 14 January 2026 showed a young learner expressing his love for amapiano star Kelvin Momo creatively and unexpectedly. The clip features the learner at school with his books neatly covered using album artwork from Kelvin Momo’s projects, including Private School, Ivy League, Amukelani, Kurhula and Ntsako. The act was a personal tribute to the artist’s music and influence, with the learner proudly displaying each cover as part of his everyday school routine.

Music plays a powerful role in how young South Africans express identity and belonging. Artists like Kelvin Momo are not just musicians; they shape moods, routines and even school-day motivation. Amapiano, in particular, has become deeply woven into youth culture, cutting across age and background. For learners, music often becomes a source of comfort, confidence and creativity, especially in environments that allow self-expression.

Music as identity in young South Africans

The video by user @urboiora6 quickly gained traction online because it blended nostalgia, humour and admiration. Many viewers related to having once been obsessed with an artist or album, while others noted how refreshing it was to see creativity embraced at school. The clip also sparked conversation about how much attitudes have changed, with people reflecting on how such expressions would not have been allowed in classrooms years ago.

The general feeling around the video leaned toward appreciation. Viewers admired the learner’s confidence and the subtle support shown by educators. The moment became less about school books and more about how young people connect with art in meaningful ways.

The screenshot on the left captured Kelvin Momo's Ivy League album cover on a school book. Image: @urboiora6

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

KelvinMomo said:

“You made my day. ❤️💯”

T.M said:

“The harder the album, the harder the subject.”

Keke Moholobela said:

“Not me seeing this after high school. 😔 I’m so mad, yoh!”

Nonhlanhla Oganne said:

“Matriculating before this is so diabolical. 😭”

Malome Clinton said:

“And I know you are going to slap in every subject cause all those albums slap hard. 😭😭🔥”

Miss Gcwensa said:

“This is perfect, I’d enjoy marking your books. 🥺🥺”

Zola May said:

“If you fail, you're not going to hear the end of it.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

