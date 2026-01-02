Amapiano pioneer Kelvin Momo has sparked dating rumours once again after a photograph of him alongside a mysterious new woman began circulating online

Nearly a year since his high-profile split from Babalwa M, Momo appears to have found happiness, looking noticeably relaxed and cheerful in the recently surfaced image

Despite the picture not being recent, the online community was out in full force, with fans and critics alike flooding social media to dissect the producer’s apparent romantic upgrade

Kelvin Momo reportedly found a new partner. Images: Thato Kelvin MomoSa

He may be the king of Private School Amapiano, but Kelvin Momo’s personal life is anything but quiet following a viral snapshot that suggests the star has officially closed the chapter on his past relationship with Babalwa M.

On 1 January 2025, Twitter (X) user thecoolestpedi shared a photo of the star cosying up to an unknown woman, looking noticeably happy as they both smiled at the camera.

While the post was originally intended as a lighthearted manifestation of a Valentine's Day romance, it went far beyond a simple dating request, triggering a heated debate about Momo's romantic life.

Kelvin Momo and his former partner, Babalwa M, were together for approximately four years, with their relationship becoming public knowledge around 2020, making them one of the country's most-loved couples.

Their love was more than just a celebrity romance; it was a creative powerhouse, with Babalwa’s vocals becoming the signature sound for Kelvin Momo’s deep, soulful productions, leading to collaborations like Maye Maye and Amalobolo.

The news of their split surfaced in 2024, sending shockwaves through the music industry, as fans struggled to separate the two artists whose brands had become interlinked.

Kelvin Momo was spotted cosying up to another woman one year after breaking up with Babalwa M. Images: Thato Kelvin MomoSa/ Facebook, babalwa_m/ Instagram

The photo of Momo and his rumoured new missus appeared around this time, leading many to question the producer's loyalty towards his ex, suggesting that the new bae may have always been in the picture.

As the image resurfaced on social media timelines, fans revisited Momo's split from Babalwa M, remarking on how the end of their romance also signalled the end of a golden era for soulful Amapiano collaborations.

Meanwhile, many began re-examining the timeline of his breakup with Babalwa M, expressing scepticism regarding how quickly Momo appears to have moved on.

See the picture of Kelvin Momo and his rumoured new girlfriend below.

Mzansi reacts to Kelvin Momo's new relationship

Online users weighed in on the Amapiano star's alleged new relationship. Read their comments below.

TheOGPurist said:

"I’ve never seen him smile like this with Babalwa."

TheOGPurist wrote:

"Imagine finding out on the internet that you are a side chick, Momo put that girl through a lot, man."

kim_nt_possible noted:

"We moved on way too quickly from this."

prettyboyyastar joked:

"This situation gave birth to Candour. Do it again, Momo."

FulufheloNem_ posted:

"I hate this picture so much."

