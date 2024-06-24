Kelvin Momo's sweet relationship with his missus, Babalwa M, had South Africans raving

This after a new video of the pair surfaced online, with netizens convinced that they were couple goals

Netizens admired the love birds' sweet romance, saying they complimented each other

Fans admired Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M’s relationship. Image: Babalwa M

Source: Facebook

Fans couldn't help but admire Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M's relationship after seeing them enjoy an outing together.

Fans show love to Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M

Not even the time Kelvin Momo made a grown man cry received as much love as his sweet romance with Babalwa M.

Having created several hits together, Twitter (X) user BafanaSurprise admired how Kelvin and Babalwa respected each other, saying no other local celebrity couple came close to what they have.

The tweep shared a video of the couple's trip to Skins Cosmetics and gushed over them:

"I’ve seen relationships amongst our famous people in this country, but none of them come near Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M."

Mzansi shows love to Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M

Netizens couldn't help but admire the couple's romance:

Zweli_Thixo said:

"Respect to Kelvin for showing the gents in the industry how it's done."

BabyPana23 showed love:

"They look good together."

Nkosi_Shebi declared:

"They were made for each other."

LM_Rebirth admired Kelvin:

"I love how he's under the radar and only trends through his music. There’s no drama on the socials."

prow_II responded:

"Kelvin is a good guy, fam."

EsonasihleM posted:

"One of my grade eleven learners is so obsessed with them! I only know of them because he's always writing their names on his classwork book! I'm not even lying."

Source: Briefly News