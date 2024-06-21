Arthur Mafikate's daughter had the crowd shaking when she performed at the presidential inauguration

Owami was blazing the decks and later hit the stage to dance for the crowd that couldn't get enough of her moves

But netizens were least concerned about her performance and instead questioned how she got the gig in the first place

Owami Mafokate's performance at the presidential inauguration sparked mixed reactions. Images: owamimafokate, arthurmafokate

Arthur Mafokate's daughter, Owami, had the presidential inauguration event buzzing with her sizzling performance, but it was a different story online when netizens questioned how she got the green light to perform there.

Arthur Mafokate's daughter takes on presidential inauguration

Arthur Mafokate's daughter clearly took his talent when she performed at the presidential inauguration and had the crowd dancing in excitement.

A famous DJ and dancer, Owami pulled out her best moves for the attendees mid-performance, and one could see that music and entertainment run in her blood.

The Born Into Fame star shared videos from her performance on her Instagram page, wearing an all-black outfit complete with a leather coat and was as stunning as always:

Mzansi reacts to Owami Mafokate's performance

Netizens showed love to Owami and praised her stellar performance:

sharonmokoena90 said:

"Too smooth! You gave us a show right there, mama!"

marinkiekarabo was obsessed:

"Yoh, I can't get enough of this video!"

kmary.tlou showed love to Owami:

"You were born for this!"

moeketsi_majela posted:

"The apple doesn't fall far from the tree."

Meanwhile, some netizens claimed Owami got her gig through her father's connections:

Oratee22 said:

"This is a high-quality nepo baby! Love it."

PostiveImpact89 wrote:

"When Tyma has serious connections."

INkosiHrh asked:

"How did she even get the tender?"

Makhaveli9 posted:

"Arthur is working overtime to make sure his kids eat in the ANC."

Nandi Madida attends presidential inauguration

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nandi Madida attending the presidential inauguration.

The radio personality was showered with compliments from fans who felt she was the star of the show and the best part about the ceremony:

MhlangaLindo said:

"The only beautiful thing about this ceremony is you being there, Queen."

