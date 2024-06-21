Arthur Mafokate’s Daughter Owami Performs at Presidential Inauguration, Mzansi’s Reactions Mixed
- Arthur Mafikate's daughter had the crowd shaking when she performed at the presidential inauguration
- Owami was blazing the decks and later hit the stage to dance for the crowd that couldn't get enough of her moves
- But netizens were least concerned about her performance and instead questioned how she got the gig in the first place
Arthur Mafokate's daughter, Owami, had the presidential inauguration event buzzing with her sizzling performance, but it was a different story online when netizens questioned how she got the green light to perform there.
Arthur Mafokate's daughter takes on presidential inauguration
Arthur Mafokate's daughter clearly took his talent when she performed at the presidential inauguration and had the crowd dancing in excitement.
A famous DJ and dancer, Owami pulled out her best moves for the attendees mid-performance, and one could see that music and entertainment run in her blood.
The Born Into Fame star shared videos from her performance on her Instagram page, wearing an all-black outfit complete with a leather coat and was as stunning as always:
Mzansi reacts to Owami Mafokate's performance
Netizens showed love to Owami and praised her stellar performance:
sharonmokoena90 said:
"Too smooth! You gave us a show right there, mama!"
marinkiekarabo was obsessed:
"Yoh, I can't get enough of this video!"
kmary.tlou showed love to Owami:
"You were born for this!"
moeketsi_majela posted:
"The apple doesn't fall far from the tree."
Meanwhile, some netizens claimed Owami got her gig through her father's connections:
Oratee22 said:
"This is a high-quality nepo baby! Love it."
PostiveImpact89 wrote:
"When Tyma has serious connections."
INkosiHrh asked:
"How did she even get the tender?"
Makhaveli9 posted:
"Arthur is working overtime to make sure his kids eat in the ANC."
Nandi Madida attends presidential inauguration
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nandi Madida attending the presidential inauguration.
The radio personality was showered with compliments from fans who felt she was the star of the show and the best part about the ceremony:
MhlangaLindo said:
"The only beautiful thing about this ceremony is you being there, Queen."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za