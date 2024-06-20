Single Mom of 4 Inspires Mzansi With Her Journey to Build a 5-Bedroom Mansion
- A single mother of four has inspired many online users with her story, which she shared in a video
- The footage gained a massive attraction, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments
- Social media users loved the lady's tale as they flocked to the comments section to shower her praises
A woman took to the internet to showcase her journey of building her own dream house, which impressed netizens.
Mom of 4 shows off construction in 5-bedroom mansion
The lady who goes by the TikTok handle @khutjiekanyane is a force to be reckoned with. The woman flexed her huge mansion, which is under construction, in a TikTok video.
@khutjiekanyane expressed that she was building a home with five bedrooms, a cinema room, double garage, pantry room, kitchen, lounge area and more. She also revealed to her viewers that she was a single mother with four children.
The video gathered many views, thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.
Take a look at the woman's home below:
Netizens clap for the woman's achievement
The mother of four's story inspired the online community. Many congratulated her in the comments, while others simply asked for tips.
Mia zwivhu shared:
"Hi, sisi. How much did you spend for now? I'm too lazy to start, yoooo. I wish I were you."
Liciousweld expressed:
"I love it. Congratulations. and thank you for not building a double-storey."
Nomaxaba wrote:
"Beautiful, I started my project, but I’m stuck…I need to win the lotto."
Michael Moahloli was impressed:
"Well done, leader..may God bless you more and more."
Mita Ngonyama wished her well, saying:
"Well Done Mogurl... Another single Mom is proud of your achievements."
Minkateko said:
"As someone who is still in high school, I aspire to be like you yaz."
From township to dream home: Woman's inspiring journey captivates Mzansi
Source: Briefly News
