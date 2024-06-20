A single mother of four has inspired many online users with her story, which she shared in a video

A woman took to the internet to showcase her journey of building her own dream house, which impressed netizens.

A single mother inspired Mzansi with her journey to building a 5-bedroom mansion. Image: @khutjiekanyane

Mom of 4 shows off construction in 5-bedroom mansion

The lady who goes by the TikTok handle @khutjiekanyane is a force to be reckoned with. The woman flexed her huge mansion, which is under construction, in a TikTok video.

@khutjiekanyane expressed that she was building a home with five bedrooms, a cinema room, double garage, pantry room, kitchen, lounge area and more. She also revealed to her viewers that she was a single mother with four children.

The video gathered many views, thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Take a look at the woman's home below:

Netizens clap for the woman's achievement

The mother of four's story inspired the online community. Many congratulated her in the comments, while others simply asked for tips.

Mia zwivhu shared:

"Hi, sisi. How much did you spend for now? I'm too lazy to start, yoooo. I wish I were you."

Liciousweld expressed:

"I love it. Congratulations. and thank you for not building a double-storey."

Nomaxaba wrote:

"Beautiful, I started my project, but I’m stuck…I need to win the lotto."

Michael Moahloli was impressed:

"Well done, leader..may God bless you more and more."

Mita Ngonyama wished her well, saying:

"Well Done Mogurl... Another single Mom is proud of your achievements."

Minkateko said:

"As someone who is still in high school, I aspire to be like you yaz."

