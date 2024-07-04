A lady took to social media to showcase her chats with her baby daddy, and people were impressed by their healthy co-parenting style

The footage captivated the attention of many, generating loads of views, thousands of likes and comments

The online community reacted to the stunner's clip as they took to the comments section to praise the baby daddy

A woman shared her chats with her baby daddy in a video, and people were amazed by their communication.

Woman shares chats between her and baby daddy

The footage shared by @mangwenya_swazi on the video platform has gathered over 576K views, along with thousands of likes and comments. In the clip, the woman showed off how she communicates with her baby daddy, which impressed many people in South Africa.

While taking to her TikTok caption, @mangwenya_swazi said the following:

"Arg, my baby daddy makes parenting so easy bandla, ngathi God can continue blessing his efforts."

Take a look at the lady's chats with her baby daddy in the video.

People react to the lady's clip

Social media users were amazed by the woman and her baby daddy's healthy co-parenting style. They flocked to the comments to express their thoughts, and some showered them with compliments.

Bongiwe said:

"One thing about him he’ll send money."

M expressed:

"He is fighting to come back."

Moneri shared:

"Now I actually understand people who don’t want baby mamas or baby daddies."

Delphina wrote:

"The problem with me is I will end up saying I love at the end of this good thing. This is beautiful."

Singie suggested:

"Date a kind person, they will always be kind regardless of the situation."

Orthens_Lioness commented:

"I like the manner in which you text/reply… if I was his girlfriend, I wouldn’t be jealous .. this is so healthy."

