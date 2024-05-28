A young lady took to social media to unveil her chats between her and her lovely daddy, who only chats in a corporate manner

The footage captivated the attention of many people online, generating many views, likes and comments

Online users loved the pair's ways of interacting as they took to the comments section to gush over their adorable relationship

A video of a sweet interaction between a dad and her daughter melted many hearts on the internet, and the clip went viral.

A lady unveiled her corporate chats with her adorable father in a TikTok video. Image: @amanda.maria

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her chats with her dad, corporate-style

One young lady became the envy of many people online after sharing chats of her and her father. The stunner, who goes by the TikTok handle @amanda.__maria, wowed netizens with how she interacts with her dad over the phone.

The adorable pair communicates corporately, and what impressed many is how @amanda.__maria's dad expresses himself to his daughter while catering to her needs.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The young woman took to her TikTok captions, where she simply said:

"Best dad ever still."

Watch the video.

Netizens are in awe of the father-and-daughter relationship

The clip touched online users and became a hit on social media, gathering over 629K views, thousands of likes, and many comments on TikTok. People flooded the comments section, gushing over the pair's relationship.

Call me Gigi loved the clip:

"Good morning. Can you post more of these so I can live vicariously through you? That would be much appreciated. Thank you."

Cute Kiddz Kollection said:

"Amanda, your dad really adores you."

Cute Kiddz Kollection added:

"Amanda, your dad really adores you."

Chinyface_dimplezz commented:

"He calls you by your right name, Amanda in every sentence awww, treasure him, girl."

Nassi simply said:

"I love your dad, Amanda."

Father-daughter dance duo delights Mzansi in a video, SA wowed

Briefly News previously reported that an adorable video of a young lady and her father is making rounds on social media, and South Africans can't get enough of it.

This father-daughter duo is changing the norms within African culture. The clip shared by @definitelynotayanda on the video platform shows the young lady dancing with her father.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News