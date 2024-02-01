A TikTok video of an interracial couple left social media users wishing for a relationship like theirs

In the clip, the couple can be seen walking up the stairs while holding hands and dressed in formal attire

The touching clip gathered over 1.3 million views on the video platform, with many gushing over the couple's relationship

The heartwarming clip of an interracial couple went viral, and netizens worldwide couldn't stop gushing over their relationship as the pair gave off couple goals. The video of the stunning couple has received over 1.3 million viewers, thousands of likes and many comments.

An interracial couple wowed online users with their stunning video clip on TikTok. Image: @life_of_jaq

Source: TikTok

Interracial couple goes viral on TikTok

A clip posted by @life_of_jaq on TikTok shows how the beautiful couple walks up the stairs while dressed all classically. The man had on a green tuxedo, while his bae had a stunning red dress with her hair beautifully styled. She paired the outfit with a cute white and gold bag to finish her look.

The scenery is simply breathtaking. As the video continues, the woman is sitting on a chair and behind her, there is a gorgeous painting of an African woman. As she was sitting on the chair, her man kissed her on her forehead, leaving peeps in their feelings. He then showed off his dance moves to his bae.

Taking to TikTok, she captioned her post saying:

"To Love and to be Loved."

Watch the video below:

Online users gushed over the adorable couple

People were amazed by how stunning the couple looked together as they flocked to the comments to express good wishes to the pair.

Sweet_southern21 said:

"I just know she doesn’t have to go 50/50. Beautiful couple."

Tonie wrote:

"This Man loves and adores her y'all. It's clear this love right here is not for clout, and I'm here for it!"

@miss kasy added:

"This is sweetest thing I’ve seen on the net today."

Live the dream, Cindy & David commended:

"Adorable. and she so short. beautiful guys."

Tshokishoke simply said:

"You husband looks like a prince, you look so amazing."

Video montage of interracial couple married for 45 years warms people's hearts

Briefly News previously reported on a married couple who has stood the test of time and celebrated being in wedded bliss for 45 years.

They posted a montage showing their memorable moments throughout the years on their shared TikTok page @jeriandmike. The heartwarming clip went viral, and netizens worldwide couldn't stop gushing over their relationship. In the video, Jeri and Mike look happy, growing old together as the years pass by.

Source: Briefly News