A lady took to social media where she bragged about not having to wear wigs now that she's dating a white guy

In the video, the woman shows off her beautiful relationship as well as her different collections of wigs

Many women flocked to the stunner's comments under the TikTok clip saying they would not be able to walk around with a questionable wig

One woman wowed internet users after she revealed that she stopped laying her wig after she got herself a white man. The heartwarming TikTik video has gathered over 314K views, thousands of likes and many comments after a few hours of it being published.

A South African woman took to TikTok to reveal she no longer has to lay her wig after getting a white bae. Image: @darrinandmbali

Source: TikTok

African woman boasts about not laying wigs

A TikTok video posted by @darrinandmbali shows the woman's partner driving a car while the lady sits in the passenger seat. As the video shows, the couple is standing on a bridge facing the ocean. As the clip progresses, the young stunner unveils her different collection of wigs.

The video attracted many people, with one person saying in the comments:

"Hard wig, soft life."

Watch the video below:

Ladies reacts to the young lady's bold move

Online users flooded the woman's comment section as they responded with mixed emotions. Although many applauded her, others admitted they could not walk around with a questionable wig.

Lesego Morebodi said:

"I'm so happy for you and for more sisters to experience this."

Love love poked fun at the woman's wig, saying:

"The grey wig for me."

Vumi was amused by the lady's video, adding:

"I’m CRYYING!!? Is she for real, because I’m so ready, I’m tired."

Miss.liz0 commended:

"Lmao problem is my confidence won’t allow me to walk around with a bad wig."

Lerato Nxumalo wrote:

What is wrong with you guys my bf would roasssttt me with a questionable wig."

SA woman shows wig she bought for R3 000

Briefly News previously reported on a heartsore South African woman who was left at a loss for words after sharing a video showing the wig she bought for R3 000 from a local lux hair brand based in Sandton.

In the video posted on TikTok, @reneilwebitsy shows her looking defeated and disappointed as she shows the poor-quality wig sitting on her head.

Source: Briefly News