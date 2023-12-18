TikTok user shares her hair nightmare, showcasing a disastrous lace wig installation gone wrong

The hairdresser's unconventional technique raises red flags, but the client sits through the ordeal, ending up with a far cry from the desired look

Comments are a mix of amusement and bafflement, questioning why the woman didn't speak up during the process

A woman regretted going to a particular hairdresser when she did a botched wig installation. Image: @neoentlekim

A woman was left close to tears after going to get a lace wig installed, only for it to turn out as an absolute disaster.

TikTokker @neoentlekim shared a video of herself getting the installation at a local salon. In the clip, the hairdresser is seen sewing the wig cap and the wig onto the woman's - which was the first red flag, as @neoentlekim asked why she was doing so. The hairdresser insists that she knows what she is doing and that @neoentlekim must trust her.

The video goes on to show the unimpressed woman patiently sitting through the disastrous hair experience and with an awful final result, as the installation was a far cry from the stylish hairdo @neoentlekim wanted.

See the video below:

Mzansi amused by installation fail

Jokes and banter flew in the post's comments section as netizens reacted to the woman's wig installation gone wrong. Others questioned why she didn't speak up and complain.

‍♂️Tinta said:

"Why are they not honest when they cant do something sorry chommy."

Tshiamo Bontle Ndebe replied:

"Permanent hairstyle."

barbieeeee_nba said:

chomi and you continued to sit."

Nana_MaJili commented:

"Nawe wahlala ekwenza udoti ."

asandaluthuli responded:

"Letha iAddress siyomshaya."

Fiona commented:

"Why ungamshayanga??"

nqobile_120 commented:

"Why ungamlumanga ibele ."

