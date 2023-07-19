Some friends took a video of a girl at the table who had no food, apparently because she had no money

TikTok user @kimmymakhubu shared the video showing the young woman with no food while everyone ate

Some were very upset by the video; however, others were sure it was just a joke and her food was coming

Times are tough! This young woman only had enough money for transport, so she had to sit and watch her friends eat at Spur.

Some families have to scrape money together just to get to the shop, let alone buy food. This woman was so excited to see her friends that she didn't mind spending her last money on getting there even if she couldn't eat.

Viral TikTok video shows a young woman sitting at Spur watching friends eat

TikTok user @kimmymakhubu shared a video of the young woman chilling at the table with no food in front of her while everyone chowed down.

According to the caption, the reason she had no food was because she couldn’t afford any. Take a look:

Mzansi has mixed feelings about the video, wondering if it is a joke

Some people outright told the woman that this was not okay, while others hoped it was a joke and that her food was on its way.

Read some of the comments:

user8859195397522 did not find it funny:

“This is not nice. you are even recording her, making her feel more embarrassed.”

Happiness Mofokeng♡♧♡ felt sad:

“Mara, you guys are so heartless hle. I will never do this to my friend.”

Mfazi ka'RomanReignscouldn't was sure it was a joke:

“Y’all chill it’s a joke her✋ food was probably the last to be made.”

Ntshembo Cee Mnisi said:

“The comments are killing me Ya’ll take everything serious”

Woman causes a stir online after showing off R1,5k restaurant bill, says she doesn't need a man to cover it

In related news, Briefly News reported that one independent babe ruffled a few feathers online after sharing an image of a hefty Cape Town restaurant bill after a night out with friends.

An independent woman knows what she feels, says what she really believes, and lives true to her values. She owns her own power and knows how to take care of herself and her bills.

The same could be said for Twitter user Lisakhanya (@Olona15182087), who proudly took to social media to share an image of a dinner bill which amounted to R1 535 that she and her friends had to pay.

