Fellow mothers laughed as they knew this struggle too well and suggested starting a support group

Motherhood is a wild ride! This mom shared a hilarious but on-point video explaining that while she might look homeless from time to time, her baby is always looking fresh.

Source: TikTok

When you become a mom, your entire world changes. Nothing, not even yourself, is more important than your child.

Mzansi mom drops motherhood facts him funny TikTok video

TikTok user @tiisetso_mokhomong shared a video of herself looking a little less glam than her pre-motherhood self would have ever accepted. Parenting is tough.

Being a mom, she now knows that these days often happen. However, one person that is always looking hella cute is baby!

Take a look at this extremely relatable mom video:

Fellow moms have a laugh in the comments section as they know the struggle

This video had fellow moms laughing in the comment section, as they know too well that this is what motherhood is all about. The truth in this clip is too much!

Read some of the funny comments:

Tshepside suggested:

“We need a WhatsApp group. This ain't it vele yoh ”

Nomii Lukhele understands:

“We need to all gather and just cry together”

SizaaGal is grateful she's not the only one:

“ I thought I was alone. I don't even have time to go do my hair.”

Karabo The Answer dropped facts:

“Lamp this is soooo true! You playing dolly too much that you forget yourself.”

Source: Briefly News