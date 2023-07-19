This mother made sure she was with her baby girl on her 18th birthday, and it was the best gift

TikTok user @bettywiththebrownskin, the daughter, shared a video showing the special surprise

Many people missed their mom after watching this, praying they will see them again soon

Moving away from home is a big step. This young woman feared not being with her mom on her 18th birthday, but Mama came for her.

This young woman was rendered to tears when she saw her mom on her 18th birthday. Image: TikTok / @bettywiththebrownskin

Source: TikTok

There really is nothing like the bond between a mother and their child. No matter how old you get, you will always need your mom.

Surprise 18th birthday visit from mom goes viral on TikTok

TikTok user @bettywiththebrownskin shared a video showing the moment her mom surprised her for her 18th birthday.

Living far from home, the young woman was stressed that she wouldn't be with her mom on this big day, but Mama made a plan. Take a look at this special moment:

Cute birthday surprise video has Mzansi hearts melting

People took to the comment section to express how special this moment was and how mothers will do anything to make their children happy.

Read some of the comments below:

It’ss Snemiiey ️ misses her late mom:

“Not me wishing heaven really had visiting hours ♀️. This is priceless, though ”

Tshepang Lamoen knows the feeling:

“My mom did the same last year, and I cried like a baby ngl”

Lulama Thuswa says they are twins:

“You are clearly your mom’s daughter, sana. Anibahle ”

Queen o mama s girl ❤❤❤❤ got emotional:

“Oh, you guys what to make me cry”

Mom clears daughter's It'ss online SHEIN shopping cart for 10th birthday, creates joyful surprise

In related news, Briefly News reported that birthdays are a particularly exciting time for children, filled with anticipation as they eagerly await the surprises and gifts that were bought for them.

In a heartwarming video that went viral on TikTok, a loving mom went above and beyond to make her daughter's 10th birthday unforgettable. By spoiling her daughter by buying her entire online SHEIN shopping cart, she orchestrated a delightful surprise that brought immense joy to her daughter's face.

In the TikTok video posted by @Mothibistad, the young girl excitedly unwraps two large boxes in her pink fairy-like bedroom. As she opens them, a wave of happiness washes over her face, revealing the pure joy of receiving gifts for her special day.

