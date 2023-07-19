This mom is not letting anything stop her from building an empire, and she makes it look easy

TikTok user @burblesngwenya shared a video showing her juggling a baby and working like a boss

Fellow women clapped for the awesome mama as they know how tough the juggle can be

This woman makes working with a new baby look easy! Motherhood is a whirlwind, but there are so many ladies rocking it.

This boss mom shared a video showing her juggling a baby and working like a boss. Image: TikTok / @burblesngwenya

Source: TikTok

Gone are the days when women had babies and stayed at home to raise them. Now they have babies and build empires.

Boss babe mom shows how she juggles work and baby in TikTok video

TikTok user @burblesngwenya shared a video of herself working while the baby drinks his bottle, then spending some time with him before she jumps back to work. She is such an inspiration!

Sis really makes this tough juggle look so easy! Take a look:

Women celebrate the woman’s inspiring hustle

People took to the comment section to clap for the mom. Some don’t know how she does it as they are hardly able to function.

Read some of the comments:

Zee_D hyped the mom:

“Beautiful and yes perfect ”

Tebogo Mere397 clapped:

“Looking gorgeous Mommy.... Go get it”

Karabelo celebrated her win:

“You doing great, momma ❤️and definitely got him the best bottle eyy ”

zama simelame was shocked:

Mompreneur opens up about struggles of being working mom to four kids, says she’s putting her trust in god

In related news, Briefly News reported that a brave mom has taken to the socials to share her struggles about being a businesswoman and a full-time mommy to four kiddies, one of whom is a premature newborn little boy.

In an Instagram post, the mom shared a video of herself working in bed while holding her newborn boy and speaking to one of her daughters – a true epitome of multitasking!

Instagram user curvekeytakeover spoke about how overwhelmed she’s been feeling having to manage work, her family, and household, with the woman sadly saying that she even missed her daughter’s graduation.

Source: Briefly News