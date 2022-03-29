South African ladies shared their thoughts about whether they would pay for their date if bae forgot his wallet

Many women admitted that they would pay and offered heart-warming as well as logical reasons for their responses

Some who said that they would pay owned up to the fact that they would do so unwillingly while the men who commented didn't trust the ladies' replies

When Mzansi women were faced with the question of whether they would foot the bill while on a date if their men suddenly couldn't, many admitted that they would.

Briefly News posed the question online with a scenario:

"It’s time to pay the bill and he says, “OMG, I forgot my wallet.” Would you pay for him if you thought he was sincere and liked you? Why? "

Women weighed in on whether they would pay for their date or not if bae suddenly couldn't. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Many of the ladies who responded to the question on Facebook agreed that they would pay for the bill. Some gave touching reasons while others admitted that they would pay reluctantly. The men who commented didn't trust that the ladies were sincere.

Susan Jabavu said:

"I would pay but the next date it's on him or else will both wash dishes in that restaurant."

Tebogo Maluleke said:

"Will definitely pay, whether we make it or not to another date. I also have a financial role to play in a relationship."

Karabo Brown said:

"I would but why do you forget your wallet if you knew you taking me out‍♀️ especially if you were the one that initiated it aowa hleng."

Tarndokuhle Bekwa said:

"I would if he was ordering reasonable priced foods, but this one busy with expensive sh*t its like he did it on purpose. Pay half and he'll sort out the rest."

Nini Magazi said:

"Pay and disappear. Not worth your time. He is going to forget birthdays, anniversaries, pouring petrol etc. Besides 2022 you need no wallet to pay. ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️"

