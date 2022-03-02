An online user took to Twitter to share details on an incident involving a woman skipping out on paying her petrol bill

The bill amounted to R733,10 and the driver of the silver/grey Ford Fiesta said she forgot her wallet at home and never returned to rectify the issue

The money now needs to be deducted from the petrol attendant’s salary much to the frustration of many Safffas

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

South African online users were appalled to learn about a woman who skipped out on paying her petrol bill after a recent visit to the petrol filling station. Her dishonesty has not only disappointed many but has also cost the petrol attendant that assisted her a large chunk of his next salary.

A petrol attendant will suffer an unforeseen salary cut after a woman skipped out on paying her R733,10 bill. Image: @nomashishini/Twitter and Stock Image/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Online user @nomashishini shared details of the incident on a Twitter post, revealing that the woman in question had said she forgot her wallet home when it was time to pay the R733,10 bill.

“A lady driving Silver/grey Ford Fiesta ref: DV99XBGP went to shell garage New road Midrand poured petrol worth R733.10 when it was time to pay she said she forgot her wallet. She never went back to pay. She must go pay the money that was deducted on the petrol attendant’s salary,” the tweet reads.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Saffas were quick to respond to the post with their views and comments. Some expressed their disappointment in the woman and others shared suggestions on how the situation should be handled.

@MTariqpossible reacted:

“Go to the police open a case of theft then go to the traffic Dept and get her information and go to her workplace you will see how quickly you get that money and let her sort the case of theft out.”

@Dus_Tee_ said:

“I will look for her tomorrow morning. Remind me.”

@MduNdabaZulu commented:

“You know the meaning of Theft? So if you eat at the restaurant and do not pay you cannot be arrested. It is not theft, it is failing to pay your bill.”

@AvrilVander wrote:

“I am in contact with Shell, New Road, and am making the arrangements to pay the bill plus a tip for the attendant.”

@lucky_mzamani replied:

“We have cruel people out there, with the info like the Reg. No, a Filling station can open a criminal case against the owner rather than deducting the already little salary.”

Determined petrol attendant bags law degree

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on Siphenkosi Nqoro's story of hard work, determination and self-belief is motivating the masses. The 29-year-old is an LLB degree holder and a full-time petrol attendant.

Nqoro graduated in the class of 2020 and says his journey has been wonderful. Originally from King Williams Town, he works at a Shell garage in Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape. Nqoro says his journey was inspired by himself as he dared to take the first step towards studying.

He told himself that God would help him. Initially, Nqoro did not know how he would be able to provide for his family. A video of Nqoro telling his story was shared on Twitter by @africa_dispatch and has gained over 80 000 views.

Source: Briefly News