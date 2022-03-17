Video Shows Man Fake Getting Hit by Car, SA Suspects It’s a Money Making Scheme

A video of a man engineering a fake car injury incident is doing the rounds on the social media streets

The CCTV footage shows him physically throwing his body onto a BMW travelling at a relatively slow speed before it stops

The online community shared their reactions and views on the situation, with many saying it's a way to scam people out of money

South African online users were left stunned after viewing a video of a man’s botched stunt after he faked getting hit by a car.

In CCTV footage shared by the SA Long Distance Truckers Facebook page, a BMW can be seen driving at average to slow speed before a man throws himself at it and proceeds to fall to the ground. The car stops before the clip ends.

South Africans shared their reactions to a video of a man throwing himself at a moving car. Image: SA Long Distance Truckers/Facebook

Several cyber citizens concluded that the man’s stunt was either to distract the driver as part of a robbery or hijacking job, or he was trying to find a way to get a claim from the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

The RAF provides compulsory cover to all users of South African roads (citizens and foreigners), against injuries sustained or death arising from accidents involving motor vehicles within the borders of South Africa.

Check out what peeps had to say on the incident:

Thando Isabella's Mum said:

“It's either they wanna rob the guy, or he's looking for ways to claim RAF.”

Bright Khanyisa Langa wrote:

“I would give him a good hiding for throwing himself on my just-washed car.”

Eugéne Ali Claassen commented:

“He forgot we are a Third World country.”

Mongezi Mgibe Weyfebe Ntuli replied:

“People are tired of being broke, she/he wants some RAF money.”

Lloyd Kgomotso Sedio responded:

“Bloemfontein people will amaze you. Lol.”

Neo La Hong wrote:

“Times are hard out there, unemployment rate is at a peak out there... I’m not saying what he did is right, but it's hunger pushing people out there.”

