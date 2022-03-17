The SA Long Distance Truckers Facebook page shared a video of a bakkie that got stuck in the middle of a flood

The clip shows the Isuzu van sinking into the deep into the high waters, with only its top half still visible

A large crawler excavator comes to the rescue as it strategically works to tow the bakkie out of the treacherous position

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

One unlucky driver found himself in a rather wet and muddy situation when his bakkie got stuck in a heavy flood in Carnarvon, Northern Cape.

In a video shared by the SA Long Distance Truckers Facebook page, the Isuzu van can be seen sinking into the deep water with only its top half visible. Bystanders can be heard chattering in amazement at the worrying sight.

Mzansi reacted to a video of a crawler excavator pulling out a van trapped in a flood. Image: SA Long Distance Truckers/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In a second and third clip, a large crawler excavator can be seen at work as it pulls out the sinking van from the water. It manages to successfully tow it out, much to the delight of the nearby spectators.

South African online users shared their reactions and comments on the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Keshwyn Naidoo said:

“You can always rely on Doosan for your rescue.”

Dorrit Smith reacted:

“Hope the driver is fine.”

Hennie Bekker commented:

“When you think an Isuzu is a Toyota.”

Mihla Dayz Malanga UMlangeni asked:

“How did the car end up being there?”

Arthur Phiri Arthur Phiri wrote:

“Boat is for water, car is for road.”

Video of truck stuck in the middle of a flooded waterway leaves peeps confused

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported on a video of a large truck stuck in the middle of a flooded waterway in QwaQwa, Free State has left users both shocked and confused. The video was posted by @VehicleTrackerz on Twitter.

According to @VehicleTrackerz, the incident happened on Saturday, 15 January. The cause of the incident is unknown, and no injuries were reported. Social media users shared their two cents on the matter by leaving their comments under the tweet:

@TAUeRORA replied:

“Today I saw a video from Mangaung showing water coming back out of drainage system instead of flowing through it. They have failed dismally.”

Source: Briefly News