The SA Long Distance Truckers Facebook page shared a video of a small car carrying way more than its allowed load

In the clip, a Toyota Yaris is seen stacked with a mountain load of unidentifiable goods as it drives slowly on a busy road

The cyber community was left both stunned and heart sore at the strange occurrence and shared their reactions

One determined driver proved that where there’s a will, there’s a way when he overloaded a light motor vehicle with a mountain load of goods.

In a video shared by the SA Long Distance Truckers Facebook page, a Toyota Yaris can be seen having its capabilities tested. The car’s roof and back are loaded with large items stacked one on top of another.

The driver took overload to a whole different level. The car proceeds to drive slowly on a busy road as onlookers marvel at the eyebrow-raising sight.

South African online users’ hearts were left sore for the poor vehicle, as they wondered how that heavy journey must have gone. Check out some of their comments below:

Manuel Julai reacted:

“Africa and Toyota a true love story.”

Ralf Wortmann wrote:

“Oh no, that nice car! My heart is bleeding.”

Brandon Nongoyi replied:

“I feel like this guy should be arrested or something.”

Vuyo Malo commented:

“That's us Africans hustling from day one.”

Elaine Hamutenya remarked:

“That's a strong car.”

Sam Azar said:

“Promo video for Toyota’s suspension.”

