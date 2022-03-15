A short video of a luxury sports car crashing into a dealership window was shared by popular social media user @kulanicool

The 5-second clip already has over 22K views and shows the Porsche taking off with great speed from the showroom

The senseless accident left users amused and baffled as they took to the comments section to make sense of it

Popular social media user @kulanicool left the cyber community with mixed reactions after sharing a video of a driver who crashed a luxury vehicle into a dealership window.

Mzansi online users were left stunned after viewing a video of a Porsche crashing into a dealership window. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

The video posted on Twitter, shows the white Porsche taking off with great speed from the showroom and crashing into the window before it stops.

While some South African online users found the senseless accident funny, others responded with annoyance, saying it was staged. Check out some of their comments on the post:

@MMshumayeli wrote:

“Eish...a quick question, perhaps the driver was just checking these wheels and this happens...does he pay for damages/ does the dealer's insurance sort it out?”

@boitumelo_caleb said:

"It reminds me of a scene from the movie RED Notice when Dwayne Johnson crashed the Taycan.”

@collen_sambo2 asked:

“Test-drive?”

@KulanMash said:

“Nope. There’s actually YouTubers who do this for a living.”

@Evidence_Shongw replied:

“That looks staged.”

@Real_Liznet commented:

“I guess s/he was just trying to rev it up, unfortunately, it was on drive.”

@Lot_Hatupopi asked:

“Why would you even rev up an electric?”

@lotlis reacted:

“An expensive accident.”

Woman’s ‘short cut’ sees her crash her new whip outside car dealership

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that Saffas were left astonished and confused after learning about a woman who crashed her brand new car minutes after collecting it from the dealership.

Photos of the incident were shared by the South Africa Daily page on Facebook along with photos of the damaged white Volkswagen Polo hanging over the steep bank of a parking lot. Judging by the images, it appears the female driver drove into the fence which secured the parking bay.

“She was driving out of the dealership, having taken delivery of her brand new car. Long story short, an idea occurred to take a shortcut,” the post reads.

While the freak accident leaves many unanswered questions, one can only imagine what the woman must be going through. A day meant to be filled with excitement and congratulations took a quick and costly turn that no one could have anticipated.

