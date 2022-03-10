A jaw-dropping video of two African men carrying precious cargo has been doing the rounds on social media

The clip was shared by SA Long Distance Truckers on Facebook and sees the pair riding in a motorcycle while carrying an entire cow

While many found the post amusing other users were not impressed with the treatment of the poor animal

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A video of two men riding on a motorcycle while carrying a cow is one of the most hilarious things on the internet right now.

Two men riding a motorcycle with a cow as their third passenger left online users amused. Image: SA Long Distance Truckers/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The hilarious clip was shared by the SA Long Distance Truckers Facebook page and shows two men riding on the side of the road while cow hangs on for dear life on the lap of the man seated on the back. They seem quite comfortable, almost as though it is something they’re used to doing.

The cyber community was left both concerned and with belly aches from laughter at the very odd sight. Check out some of their comments on the post:

Jp Van Der Berg said:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Hey, he made a plan.”

Michael Thulane Samuel remarked:

“The pain the cow had to go through is not acceptable. I see its bottom lip touching the road repeatedly.”

Louretha Tsuses reacted:

“Transport is transport.”

Paul Ndawula replied:

“That’s in Uganda my country on the Western side the motorcycle number plate says it UEO 273Z.”

Handre Strydom wrote:

“How does this feel right to someone no man. And then people actually laugh at the video.”

Elias Masondo commented:

“This is not right serious it's not the matter to laugh.”

Humbleguy Siphephelo SakoNtshosho said:

“Aibo isihluku esinje bafuna induku laba.”

Mzansi reacts to video of men trying to protect product from hungry cow

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on A video clip reflecting a state of desperation where a stubborn cow is seen eating fresh garden produce has left South Africa in stitches.

A video has surfaced on social media of a group of men attempting to remove a cow from eating fruit and vegetables in a stall next to a busy road.

While there are voices that can be heard laughing at the stubborn and hungry cow looking like a bull, South Africans have shared contrasting remarks.

Some have questioned the men’s masculinity whilst some have admitted that indeed these are challenging times for everyone in Mzansi.

Source: Briefly News