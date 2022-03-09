A Mzansi online user sparked some interesting views from netizens after sharing an image of a larger-than-life snake

The recent Twitter post shows a huge reptile can be seen chilling in between the roof bars of a garage

Saffas responded to the tweet with humour as well as bravery, indicating that they wouldn’t be terrified by the scary sight

A South African online user @SavageMaveriick gave peeps the heebie-jeebies after sharing a scary photo of a massive snake chilling in the roof of a garage.

The image was shared on Twitter and shows an almost unrealistically huge snake hanging on the roof bars of a garage. It is baffling to imagine how on earth it ended up there and where it could have gone next.

A photo of an almost unrealistically large snake was shared online recently. Image: @SavageMaveriick/Twitter

The post was captioned:

“Imagine getting to your garage and seeing this.”

As unsettling as the image is, several brave South African users indicated that snakes are not as scary as many make them out to be. Naturally, many others poked fun at the supernatural display. Check out some of their comments to the tweet below:

@muzi2104 commented:

“Pythons are generally not harmful to humans. If I find one in my garage, I'd probably get the SPCA to remove it.”

@Gcwalumuzi_ said:

“Pythons attack humans when hungry or provoked. Uyabonakala ukuthi ufunde ngezinyoka from TV and never really bumped into them in the wild, ukhuluma ngo SPCA, ay Muzi.”

@zulu_fly wrote:

“As far as I know about snakes is that they just want a very hot place to chill and mind their business. The problem with us is that we overreact when we see them. They just want to sit, eat what they usually eat and go on with chilling under hot and humid conditions.”

@The_RealNtando

“Do people thwala with real snakes or spiritual snakes?”

Man runs for his life as massive snake goes after car

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported on a goosebump-raising video of a massive snake chasing a car was shared online and online users could not help but share their laughs and reactions.

The clip was shared by online user @iamhe1di on TikTok and sees the large and long reptile go after a Land Rover. One of the men in the clip is seen running out of the car in an attempt to evade the snake. It is not clear what type of snake it is but the video is giving serious Anaconda horror movie vibes.

Online users have questioned the logic of running out of the vehicle, saying the guy would have been safer if he stayed inside.

