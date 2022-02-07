An online user shared a creepy video of a Land Rover being pursued by a large snake on social media recently

The viral TikTok clip shows the reptile going after the vehicle and a terrified man running out for safety

Several online users questioned whether it was a good idea to run out of the car and into the bush

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A goosebump-raising video of a massive snake chasing a car was shared online and online users could not help but share their laughs and reactions.

A video of a man running out a car as a large snake approaches was shared online recently. Image: @iamhe1di/TikTok

Source: UGC

The clip was shared by online user @iamhe1di on TikTok and sees the large and long reptile go after a Land Rover. One of the men in the clip is seen running out of the car in an attempt to evade the snake. It is not clear what type of snake it is but the video is giving serious ‘anaconda horror movie vibes’.

Online users have questioned the logic of running out of the vehicle saying the man would have been safer if he stayed inside.

Check out the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Saffas shared their comments and reactions on the TikTok post:

Ryan Seitz reacted:

“I’m not a genius, but shutting the doors and staying in the vehicle sounds like a logical thing to do?!”

Devon said:

“You know let me run out the car into the snake's natural habitat…. Yeah, I’ll be safe there.”

user8800827197675 wrote:

“The guy running must have thought, that snake is gonna eat the car!!”

Sweetcheeks2006 commented:

“Snake is now the proud owner of a Land Rover.”

Allie G reacted:

“That snake saying “where you going bruh, wanna square up?”

user4243257796683 replied:

“Why are they exiting the car instead of staying inside and closing the doors, instead of running out, what if they see another one, then what?”

Creepy viral video of rattlesnakes gives the internet the heebie jeebies

Briefly News previously reported that a social media user left users creeped out after sharing a video of a den of rattlesnakes nestled together under what is said to be an air conditioning pipe at a property in Texas, United States.

The video was shared by Nathan and Tony (@bcsr_and_serpentarium) who have a TikTok account for a big country snake removal and big country serpentarium. The post had over 2 million views and 60 800 likes at the time of publication.

Rattlesnakes are a group of venomous snakes of the genera Crotalus and Sistrurus of the subfamily Crotalinae. They are common in the US. According to Britannica.com rattlesnakes are not aggressive and aren’t likely to attack humans unless provoked. However, they are venomous and can be dangerous if molested or handled.

Source: Briefly News