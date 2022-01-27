A video of a den of rattlesnakes found in Texas, United States is doing the rounds on social media

The venomous reptiles were found under what is said to be an air conditioning pipe at a private property

The post was shared by a country snake removal and serpentarium account on TikTok and has over 2 million views

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A social media user left users creeped out after sharing a video of den of rattle snakes nestled together under what is said to be an air conditioning pipe at a property in Texas, United States.

A viral video of a den of rattlesnakes discovered at a Texas property is doing the rounds on social media. Image @bcsr_and_serpentarium / TikTok

Source: UGC

The video was shared by Nathan and Tony (@bcsr_and_serpentarium) who have a TikTok account for a big country snake removal and big country serpentarium. The post has over 2 million views and 60 800 likes.

Rattlesnakes are a group of venomous snakes of the genera Crotalus and Sistrurus of the subfamily Crotalinae. They are common in the US.

According to Britannica.com rattlesnakes are not aggressive and aren’t likely to attack humans unless provoked. However, they are venomous and can be dangerous if molested or handled.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“With improved methods of treatment a rattlesnake bite is no longer the threat to life that it once was, but medical assessment should always be sought after any bite.”

The spine-chilling video has received comments from both snake lovers and haters. Check out some of their reactions on the post:

Mboi13 replied:

“That's a lot of poison.”

Danny reacted:

“That’s a big HELL NO for me.”

Leo Boozer replied:

“I'm out.”

Nor Dume said:

“House of my ex and his family.”

Will turner wrote:

“You provided a heat source they just found it.”

Mathias96 said:

“It’s okay those are just my friends.”

jamieference7373$$ commented:

“Damn and I do AC I'll be taking more care when I go under trailers to repair duct work from here on.”

user9760622958458 responded:

“Hell on earth. My worst fear.”

Hsalamanca said:

“Well those will make some nice boots.”

TKOHIIYMF wrote:

“Get a big enough king snake and that won’t be a problem.”

Snake rescuer Nick Evans makes yet another harrowing rescue

Briefly News previously reported on snake rescuer Nick Evans of Durban who made yet another daring rescue at a Durban home. He shared three photos of the harrowing rescue to his Facebook page and Saffas have praised his bravery.

Evans wrote on Facebook that he was called out by Dr Rowan Leeming to his home in Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park after a black mamba was discovered in his roof. Evans had a difficult time getting to the snake, which was hiding out in the hot ceiling.

Dr Leeming watched the whole scene unfold:

Nick had to leopard crawl, on a beam, to find it. He spotted it in a small passageway, hiding under some fallen thatch. It had nowhere to go. He skillfully and safely managed to capture it.”

Source: Briefly News