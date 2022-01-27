Another South African fell victim to a botched robbery incident in the Johannesburg CBD recently

A video was shared online by Social Cohesion Advocate Yusuf Abramjee of three men who tried to rob a man of his cellphone

The victim refused to hand over his phone and was subsequently shot by one of the criminals and Saffas are fuming

Social Cohesion Advocate Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) posted a video of robbery that took place in the Johannesburg CBD recently and it has left many online users infuriated.

A man was shot in the Joburg CBD after refusing to give three robbers his cellphone. Image: @Abramjee / Twitter

Abramjee captioned the tweet:

“Robbers shoot victim after he refused to hand over a cellphone: Corner President and Goud Streets JHB CBD.”

The video was posted on Twitter and has over 69 000 views. In the clip three men can be seen approaching two men standing on the side of a walkway. The armed trio attack one of the men and demand something from him before one of them shoots the victim and run away.

It is unknown whether the victim received any medical assistance or whether any arrests have been made.

Saffas are sick and tired

Online users responded to the concerning clip with their personal views on the incident as well as their frustrations on the crime in South Africa. Here are some of their comments on the post:

@TheLupusWarrior commented:

“So now we must be scared of basically even breathing mos.”

@bozzie_t replied:

“Breathing is usually a sign of weakness in the CBD.”

@Qetello_M wrote:

“You must chew glass to show you’re strong.”

@_Mahlatse89

“This kind of crime in JHB is committed by South Africans and it piss me off when we always shift the blame to foreigners.”

@mandisa_dwayi said:

“Unfortunately South Africans aqala ngo right a balance ngo left uma ehamba take a good look kula video.”

@SA_Pharaoh wrote:

“@JoburgMPD @SAPoliceService why don’t send new recruits to this areas knowing full well how dangerous they are your presence alone stops nonsense like this. Focus your energy on this rough street than hunting down foreigners.”

@This_is_siyanda commented:

“No it's foreigners, I've been robbed 3 times by people who speak a language I don't understand.”

@NgimNgedwa asked:

“@HermanMashaba kanty where are these 1800 JMPD you always show us here you say they are cleaning crime in JOBURG CBD?”

@Kgabo48649279 said:

“That's why Somizi says she is scared of walking around Joburg CBD... Ain't safe indeed.

