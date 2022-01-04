A video posted by Yusuf Abramjee of an armed robbery in Rustenburg is doing the rounds on social media

The CCTV footage shows that the incident occurred in broad daylight at a store involving several perpetrators who intimidated a staff member

Online users expressed their frustration at the footage of the criminals who managed to bag a number of items, including a TV and money

Social media user Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) shared a video of an armed robbery which reportedly took place in Rustenburg in the North West province.

A video of an armed robbery in Rustenburg is circulating social media and has Mzansi users irate. Image: @Abramjee / Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the CCTV footage of a convenience store, two men can be seen entering the shop before pulling out their weapons to intimidate a man standing by the counter. The victim falls to the ground and follows instructions from one of the armed men. Another man carrying a bottle proceeds to enter the shop and the robbery continues. They take a TV screen as well as stuff money and other items in a plastic packet.

The video, which has over 21 600 views, was posted on Twitter and has sparked anger among online users. Here are some of their reactions:

@NojaholoM commented:

“So the other one just left a bottle from which he was drinking from on the floor, with his prints and DNA all over it. Perhaps I watch too much forensic detectives.”

@TauMorwe1 replied:

“As at February, the National DNA backlog stood at 208,291. The Rustenburg case will never see the light of day. It will simply fizzle out. Other countries are now dealing with familial DNA. We can’t even agree to collect DNA from convicted felons. We don’t have a DNA database.”

@gamfaya said:

“That's what happens when the country is overpopulated like this country of ours.”

@Bri65an reacted:

“The country is not overpopulated like you say, SA is too big but the majority of people are confined in one space, the only overpopulated province is Gauteng.”

@NunguDr commented:

“These rubbish CCTV cameras are costing businesses a lot, why not invest in good cameras and help police catch the robbers.”

@anton_bester said:

“It's probably old equipment or compression used to save to the drive is set too high. CCTV cameras today are HD quality. Even the cheap ones.”

@Kopano_no said:

“Rustenburg has become dangerous.”

@gill_bergh wrote:

“We need to take back our country. This is unacceptable.”

@consumerfumer responded:

“Looks like an inside job.”

@HonourableMembr reacted:

“People must protect themselves.”

@KSundawana replied:

“Ohh my beloved home town is infested by these. We once lived in harmony.”

