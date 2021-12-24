Police have arrested three men who were brave enough to try to steal petrol from a fuel tanker in Gauteng

The men arrived at the Brackendowns police station where the tanker was parked driving a Mercedes Benz

South Africans found it hilarious that the men committed a crime at a police station but were not surprised by the act

JOHANNESBURG - Three men who were daring enough to attempt to rob a fuel truck that was parked at a police station have been arrested.

The brazen petrol theft attempt took place at Brackendowns police station in the Gauteng province on Wednesday, 22 December.

According to TimesLIVE, the tanker was parked at the police station temporarily because of an ongoing investigation of theft at Transnet.

Robbers were caught red-handed trying to steal petrol from a fuel tanker on Wednesday. Image: PHILIPPE HUGUEN/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Warrant Officer Gerhard Cornelius, the provincial spokesperson, says the tanker contained around 9 000 litres of petrol. Transnet officials also tried to drain the fuel but were unable to get all of it.

The next day, the three robbers arrived at the police station driving a Mercedes Benz minibus. The men made it seem as though they were trying to take a closer look at the fuel tanker, however, they were actually stealing fuel, reports News24.

The men were subsequently arrested after a police officer realised that they were tampering with the fuel tanker and pumping out petrol.

South Africans are not surprised by the robbery attempt

Taking social media, South Africans seem not too shocked that people tried to steal fuel from a tanker that was parked at a police station. Here are a few comments:

@mokete_molatudi said:

"A police station was robbed not long ago, so not surprised."

@drknwitallsa said:

"Nothing is safe at any police station - drugs, cars."

@Nkosinathinnn said:

"Parked where??"

@MhofuErnest said:

"These criminals don't give a ...."

