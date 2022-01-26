Digital creator Xolelwa Bentele of Johannesburg shared two snaps of a popular lotion bottle that had been sliced in half and Mzansi can relate to her thrifty ways

Bentele often reviews products on her Twitter and Instagram account and she is not a stranger to hunting for a bargain

South African wrote about the plethora of way they save money especially as the country's economy takes a downturn

Digital creator Xolelwa Bentele has shared snaps of her cheapskate ways and peeps want to hear more. Image: @Xole_25/ Twitter and Instagram

A frugal Johannesburg woman has taken to Twitter to share two snaps of a lotion bottle produced by a popular skincare brand that has been sliced in the centre to remove all its contents.

Digital creator Xolelwa Bentele is no stranger to reviewing products as her Instagram account is filled with loads of videos of her doing exactly that.

With the state of our economy and the high rate of unemployment, many peeps could relate to her post.

Jozi lady @Xole_25 captioned the photos:

“I don’t just throw away this big bottle I make sure the product is finished.”

Penny-pinching Saffas offered up some of their daily money-saving techniques.

@She1laSm1th said:

“I do this even on toothpaste.”

@CaxtonMania882 said:

"Not toothpaste! Its Colgate.”

@CaxtonMania882 said:

“Me and you are together.”

@MrHightower_sa said:

“That's how it's done vele mos. Some people don't?”

@SNgcwangu added:

“As you should my darling.”

@Hlanga_O said:

“Very important to cut it before throwing away, no waste.”

@DavidMidzi5 said:

“Containers used by Nivea are fake.”

@FFriggars joked:

"This what makes us black."

