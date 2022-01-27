A video of a man holding a hand written placard offering to slap Julius Malema for R20 is doing the rounds online

There is truly no place Mzansi. In more hilarious events which have peeps amused, a video of a man holding a placard offering to slap leader and Commander-in-Chief of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema for R20 was shared online.

A video of a man holding a hand written placard offering to slap Julius Malema for R20 was shared online recently. Image: @nikki_lekker_in_george / TikTok

The video was shared on TikTok by @nikki_lekker_in_george and has over 224K views. The user captioned the post:

“So creative. Give that man a Bell's ook sommer.”

Online users took to the comments section to commend the man on his strategic money making scheme on the post:

NEKOsempai replied:

“Next day he was rich.”

Jacques Heyneke said:

“How to become a millionaire with only a box and a black marker.”

Duncan commented:

“This guy knows how to make money, big business man.”

lucandannie luc di g said:

“Anyone know this guy, would like to contribute to the worthy cause.”

gerhardnel452 reacted

“I’ll give him R2 000.”

kellogs_01 said:

“Only in our country!!”

user7997848817780 wrote:

“By the end of the day this guy became a millionaire.”

