Snake rescuer Nick Evans of Durban has caught another black mamba at a home in Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park

Evans was called out by Dr Rowan Leeming to his home to capture a sneaky snake hidden in his roof

Evans had to climb up into the roof and balance on beams in attempt to catch the slippery serpent and Mzansi peeps are in awe

Snake rescuer Nick Evans has caught yet another black mamba at a home in Durban. Image: Nick Evans/ Facebook

Snake rescuer Nick Evans of Durban has made yet another daring rescue at a Durban home. He shared three photos of the harrowing rescue to his Facebook page and Saffas have praised his bravery.

Evans wrote on Facebook that he was called out by Dr Rowan Leeming to his home in Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park after a black mamba was discovered in his roof. Evans had a difficult time getting to the snake, which was hiding out in the hot ceiling.

Dr Leeming watched the whole scene unfold:

“Nick had to leopard crawl, on a beam, to find it. He spotted it in a small passageway, hiding under some fallen thatch. It had nowhere to go. He skillfully and safely managed to capture it.”

Facebook users had a lot to say about the harrowing catch. Evans added:

"Difficult space to move through."

Michelle Schou said:

“Well done there - must have been absolutely hectic!”

Carolina Van Heerden added:

“Nick your rescues are the 9 out of 10 times it's like a scary movie but in the end, you're the hero. Well done, keep it up, be safe and God bless.”

Val Tweedie said:

“Oh my goodness Nick, that rescue was very scary. Well done, you did it.”

Colleen Westray-Thomas added:

"OMG, you have nerves of steel!! Well done.”

Wendy Flippo said:

“There is no way on this earth I would EVER live where there are snakes, especially venomous ones that get into your house!!! No way!! This is so creepy. Why don't they kill the snakes when they catch them?? That's crazy.”

Peter Daniel said:

“Well done, Nick that was a small gap and to crawl with a big mamba also in the blue phase, not nice cause they super edgy then.”

Mohamed Bilal Shaik added:

“Great job Nick, keep up the good work.”

Cheryl Colleen Jensen said:

“Don’t these snakes ever go away?”

