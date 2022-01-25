A young Mzansi matriculant got caught in a horrible situation that landed him in hospital after being shot

SA Long-distance Truckers took to their Facebook page to share the heartbreaking story, wishing the boy a speedy recovery

Fellow Mzansi citizens took to the comment section to extend their prayers and thoughts, and also congratulating the boy on his results

The people of Mzansi have a young man who recently got shot during an attempted hijacking in their prayers and thoughts.

SA Long distance Truckers took to their Facebook page to share the story of a boy who recently got shot. Image: Facebook / SA Long distance Truckers

Source: Facebook

The young man just finished his matric, and according to SA Long-distance Truckers, his results were notable. He never expected to be where he is today.

SA Long distance Truckers shared Kyle’s story on their Facebook page, expressing how the bright young man got shot and is now recovering in hospital.

“This boy is a hero… Kyle who just passed matric and got excellent results was shot in an attempted hijacking. He is recovering in hospital and luckily luckily luckily the bullets missed all major arteries and organs… Get well soon Kyle.”

People extend their thoughts and prayers, wishing Kyle a speedy recovery

Paul Naude said:

“Congratulations on passing, hope you have a full recovery. Keep up Smiling”

Patrick O'Leary said:

“Sorry that happened to you. Wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Wilfred Konnight said:

“God is great, speedy recovery young man, we are praying for you.”

Andile Disane said:

“God have mercy on Kyle. Give him strength and his family to face the now situation.”

Mark Ritchie said:

“Congrats on your results now get better and go out there and smash life you got this.”

