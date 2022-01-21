The Booze Will Not Fall: Man Fights Snake in Ocean, Doesn’t Spill a Drop of Drink
- A clip has gone viral on social media showing a man fighting a snake in the ocean while holding a beer
- TikTok account @aussiedinkum shared the clip, claiming this is the kind of crazy act that only Australians could pull off
- The people of social media were ripped by the clip and gave the man ups in the comments section for keeping the beer above water
Of course you prioritise not spilling your drink when confronted by a snake in the ocean! A clip of a man fighting a snake in the water with a beer in his hand has peeps finished.
Most people would tuck and roll if they encountered a snake on land, let alone in the ocean, lol. This guy has some guts.
TikTok account @aussiedinkum shared the hilarious video, claiming this is something you’d only see in Australia - those peeps are next level!
People react to the bizarre but hilarious video clip
This man deserves the hype he is receiving because that level of confidence is something – definitely booze-induced.
People flooded the comment section, commenting on the man’s bravery as well as how he managed to keep his drank out of the equation. He’s got skills!
Take a look at some of the comments
Cameron Vistica said:
“When he grabbed him he was like, 'Listen here cahnt'..."
Lyanna Kea said:
“All while holding a beer.”
Mon said:
“And yet… legend didn’t spill a single drop.”
X9Night said:
“Bro was so drunk he prob though that was his gf.”
Ur mum said:
“Americans would have started running on water lmfao.”
