Global site navigation

The Booze Will Not Fall: Man Fights Snake in Ocean, Doesn’t Spill a Drop of Drink
World

The Booze Will Not Fall: Man Fights Snake in Ocean, Doesn’t Spill a Drop of Drink

by  Denika Herbst
  • A clip has gone viral on social media showing a man fighting a snake in the ocean while holding a beer
  • TikTok account @aussiedinkum shared the clip, claiming this is the kind of crazy act that only Australians could pull off
  • The people of social media were ripped by the clip and gave the man ups in the comments section for keeping the beer above water

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Of course you prioritise not spilling your drink when confronted by a snake in the ocean! A clip of a man fighting a snake in the water with a beer in his hand has peeps finished.

TikTok, booze, social media, beer, snake, clip, video
This man would not let his drink fall even though he was being attacked by a sea snake. Image: TikTok / @aussiedinkum
Source: UGC

Most people would tuck and roll if they encountered a snake on land, let alone in the ocean, lol. This guy has some guts.

TikTok account @aussiedinkum shared the hilarious video, claiming this is something you’d only see in Australia - those peeps are next level!

Read also

“What is happening here”: Man acts like snake, slithers around lux vehicle while hissing, people are shook

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

People react to the bizarre but hilarious video clip

This man deserves the hype he is receiving because that level of confidence is something – definitely booze-induced.

People flooded the comment section, commenting on the man’s bravery as well as how he managed to keep his drank out of the equation. He’s got skills!

Take a look at some of the comments

Cameron Vistica said:

“When he grabbed him he was like, 'Listen here cahnt'..."

Lyanna Kea said:

“All while holding a beer.”

Mon said:

“And yet… legend didn’t spill a single drop.”

X9Night said:

“Bro was so drunk he prob though that was his gf.”

Ur mum said:

“Americans would have started running on water lmfao.”

"Here, let me": Woman picks up snake from man struggling with it on walkway, Mzansi stunned

In other bizarre snake news… A young woman is everyone's lips for her bravery over a video that shows her picking up a live snake from a walkway emerged on social media, reported Briefly News.

Read also

Cuteness overload: Hilarious video of leopard crawling baby leaves the internet in stitches

The cool and composed impromptu snake-handler broke no sweat as she strode right up to a tentative man who initially tried to remove it from the walkway with a stick.

The clip, taken near what appears to be a public place, shows the daring onlooker squat down and, without batting an eyelid, take hold of the snake in one hand.

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel