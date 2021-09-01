A young woman has been hailed as a hero on social media after a video that shows her picking up a live snake from a walkway emerged

The viral clip of the entire event was viewed a whopping 600 million times on Instagram

Many reacted to the post with shock, while others had a far more hilarious response to what they had just seen

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A young woman is everyone's lips for her bravery after a video that shows her picking up a live snake from a walkway emerged on social media.

The cool and composed impromptu snake-handler broke no sweat as she strode right up to a tentative man who initially tried to remove it from the walkway with a stick.

One young woman is everyone's lips for her bravery after a video that shows her picking up a live snake from a walkway emerged on social media. Image: @memelif3_/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The clip, taken near what appears to be a public place, shows the daring onlooker squat down, and without batting an eyelid, take hold of the snake in one hand.

She then walks across the lawn and deposits the snake near the lake, before making her way back, much to the relief of other curious onlookers.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The video, viewed a whopping 600 million times, was shared on the @memelif3_ Instagram page.

The caption read:

"She’s the main character."

Many reacted to the post with shock, while others had a far more hilarious response to what they had just seen.

Briefly News went down the comments to bring readers some of the most interesting and bizarre reactions.

@hahnoalmano said:

"If you marry her she will most definitely take care of the spiders in the corner of your room."

@fay3talitea wrote:

"Haha them snakes be regulars. 'No, Jessica, I was waiting for my margarita!'"

@f2.apt cautioned:

"Not that smart. The snake could've bitten her, that's why when you carry a snake, hold it right behind its head so that it can't turn around and bite anybody."

@saniakhan.22 noted:

"Thought she was going home with the snake."

@kingjturner observed:

"She has secret hidden powers I’m almost certain! I like her."

@prettyboylarge offered:

"That's like me and my GF. She is my hero."

"This mamba was the female the boys were fighting for!"

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that well-known Durban snake handler Nick Evans is reliving the moment he had an unforgettable encounter with a deadly Black Mamba, Africa's longest venomous reptile.

Their reputation is well-earned and Evans, who on his way to the mamba call from a frightened homeowner on a particularly fateful day in July, took to recounting the tale with glee.

Turning to Facebook to share his latest experience, Evans poured over his adrenalin-pumping encounter with an impressive level of intricacy.

Source: Briefly.co.za