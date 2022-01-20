A South African man is beaming with joy after successfully securing the job he had been longing for

He shared the good news on his Twitter account recently and expressed his gratitude for the answered prayer

His fellow followers were just as happy as they poured messages of congratulations on the tweet

A young man took to social media to share the good news of landing a new job with fellow followers.

A young man made peeps proud when he shared the news of getting a new job recently. Image: @ZolileJack / Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the Twitter thread @ZolileJack shared that he has finally received the email he had been waiting for after job hunting for a year.

“The email I've been waiting for finally came through and I got the job. God has been with me and I'm really grateful. I'm literally crying omg. After an entire year of unemployment,” he said.

With thousands of South African’s going against the grain each day in their pursuit of employment, such success stories bring joy and hope to young people.

The tweet’s comments section is overflowing with congratulations as peeps shared their delight for the new employee.

Check out some of their comments on the post:

@kagisojantjies said:

“All I'm smelling are wins for you this week. So proud of you!!”

@Phenzooo wrote:

“Congratulations baby!”

@LNomngcayi commented:

“Congratulations, bhuti.”

