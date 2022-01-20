Farming is a profession of hope for a young man who took to Twitter to share the growth of his business

Briefly News spoke to Terry Maphosa who started his full time agri-business in 2017 and has never looked back

The Zimbabwean farmer said he enjoys seeing his personal growth as well as being his own boss

A young man left many peeps inspired after he shared the amazing progress and development of his farming business.

Terry Maphosa is a passionate farmer who has been doing progressively well for himself. Image: @terrymap1/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Terry Maphosa (@terrymap1) shared a tweet which featured two photos showing how his farm went from being a vacant piece of land to one rich with lush vegetation. He captioned the post:

“I look back into last year. I’m that “trying rural boy”.”

The 29-year-old from Mhondoro Ngezi in Zimbabwe spoke to Briefly News on his thriving business and love for agriculture.

For Terry farming is a profession of hope which he got into full time in 2017. He specialises in poultry, market gardening and crop farming.

“I have love and deep passion for farming. Farming has no season so it means I get money all year round. I am my own boss so it gives me so much joy working at my own pace and enjoying my growth,” he said.

His advice to the youth and other aspiring farmers is:

“Farming will forever pay you as long as you put your maximum effort in the business, take it as a profession not a side hustle. All of your hard work will pay off.”

Here are some positive reactions from peeps on his recent Twitter post:

@Brightregis said:

“Real graft. What are the names of those two fellas again?”

@terrymap1 commented:

“George and Bhotoro.”

@Ngoni125751321 replied:

“Good job Terry.”

@mankomo_8 reacted:

“Well done.”

@zvikmatida replied:

“Never give up.”

