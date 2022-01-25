Journalist, mother and now entrepreneur Kamogelo Seekoei did not sit on her laurels when she lost her job in 2018

Instead the go-getter who has worked for some of SA's elite publications started Kanna Media Production and the rest as they say is history

Peeps online were inspired by the Johannesburg's woman's story of tenacity and determination to success despite the odds

Journalist Kamogelo Seekoei has become a media tech practitioner and Mzansi is so proud her journey. Image: Kamogelo Seekoei/ LinkedIn and Instagram

Source: Instagram

Founder and Editor of Ignited Woman Magazine Kamogelo Seekoei has gone from unemployment to the head of her magazine and peeps across Mzansi are ecstatic for her.

Seekoei took to her LinkedIn profile to share her courageous story of guts and determination.

“In 2018 I unceremoniously lost my job. As if there were no labour laws in the country, my former boss came in and announced that we have all been placed on discretionary leave (still don’t know what this is). This was the end.”

With no clear trajectory in sight, Seekoei almost lost hope, but an idea sparked a business plan. She is now the CEO of Kanna Media Production and on her LinkedIn profile she describes herself as a:

“Trailblazing media tech practitioner with a niche interest in women.”

Seekoei has previously worked for notable publications such as the Sowetan, Mail & Guardian, Free State Times, and The New Age. Her followers on LinkedIn were quick to congratulate her achievement.

Peggy Mongoato said:

“Our best fight is in the getting up and you are fighting really good! So inspiring! May I also have more details on the magazine?”

Gotse Molebatsi wrote:

“Yeah we meet things along the way neh! but it all comes down to yourself as to how are you going to bounce back, Big ups my sister.”

Siphiwe Nzelwane said:

“You have always had a fighting spirit, the few times we worked together, I saw the fighter in you! Positivity all the way!”

Elfas Torerai reacted:

“Keep up the positive spirit, it’s the best tonic to overcoming life's vicissitudes, including the fateful 2018 setback.”

Fawzia Moodley reacted:

“As they say when one door closes another opens. Well done Kamo.”

Sharon Tshabalala added:

“And now you can serve - which on its own brings a lot of rewards...”

