SAfmRadio Aldrin Sampear inspired Saffas when he took to social media to highlight the academic achievements of matric pupil Thembelihle Mchunu

Mchunu did exceptionally well and passed all 10 school subjects, having to take most subjects in German and still excelling

South Africans praised the young woman and called on the education department to do more for poor pupils studying at government schools

SAfmRadio Talk Radio Host Aldrin Sampear took to Twitter to share a pic of a brainy boffin who achieved top marks and Saffas have applauded her intellect.

The young lass is a pupil at the Deutsche Internationale Schule Johannesburg (DSJ), a German international school in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Sampear captioned the post:

“She got a full house. All 10 subjects. She did all subjects in German except English and French.”

South Africans were quick to react to the news of the girl’s academic achievement.

@Matshi_M reacted:

“Excellent stuff!!! Woman, the world is hers for the choosing now! This young lady's hard work has opened so many opportunities on so many continents. Excited to see how she changes the world."

@Tsu_Motsusi added:

“Most intelligent women either wear glasses or natural hair. There's no in-between.”

@NenekaziJ said:

“Girl is probably fluent in isiZulu but her parents may have wanted her to take this route of learning European languages so that she can leave and go study in Europe and get a job there. That way she can escape this high youth (graduate) unemployment of RSA.”

@KarenBayley4 said:

“Excellent. Congratulations. Makes a big difference when you’re in a private school paying R6965 a month. So sad that the vast majority of SA children are at the mercy of basic education Dept. Please @AngieMotshekga give them a better chance.”

@Nox_Qwabe reacted:

“I do not think they looking down on indigenous languages, firstly the school is literally called Deutsche Internationale Schule Johannesburg and secondly as much as our African languages are beautiful you aren’t getting a job in MIT or Harvard with them that's just reality.”

