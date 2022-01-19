St John's College in Jozi released their matric results this week and went onto Twitter to laud their top-achieving pupil

Brainy boffin Bongwe clinched nine distinctions and achieved an overall 95.9% aggregate and South Africans are elated

Matric Sazi Bongwe achieved top marks and South Africans praised his hardworking and determined nature

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Sazi Bongwe of St John's College was praised by his school for achieving nine distinctions and a 95.9% aggregate. Image: @stjohns_college/ @Napenyane_/Twitter

Source: Twitter

St John's College in Johannesburg went onto their Twitter account to praise the efforts of their top achieving student.

@stjohns_college tweeted:

“Congratulations to our top student Sazi Bongwe who achieved an average of 95.9% with nine distinctions. #Classof2021 #MatricResults2021 #LuxVitaCaritas.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Peeps on Twitter were ecstatic for the student’s achievements and sent messaged of congratulations.

@Godah_Governor said:

“The face of Excellence is Black -Don’t forget that!”

@MothibiDonald said:

“Here for this.”

@MkhariGiven added:

“Levels. We are proud of you Sazi.”

@Life_of_Nana reacted:

“Phenomenal.”

@Moshebi_Thulo added:

“This chap understood all the assignments.”

@Kelebog39305788 added:

“This is beautiful.”

@Chabe_kgalalelo added:

“Young Lion is heading straight to Havard. We congratulate you. Beautiful to watch.”

@T_Moshoeshoe said:

“Congratulations to the school. This is incredible.”

@XhantiPayi added:

“Do you know how many above 95% marks you need to get to land at an average above 95%? Wow!”

@Blaque_Wido added:

“This young man has done exceptionally well. Intwenhle iyaconywa.”

@veneration1 said:

“Young man was all ears throughout the year.”

@LVenacu said:

“The fact that you can marry him thinking your children will be smart, just for them to inherit the ears and take you are below average intelligence. Smiling face with smiling eyes fvck science. Anyway, this is amazing.”

"Congratulations": IEB pupils receive high praises for 98% pass rate, faced challenges due to Covid19

Previously Briefly News wrote about a great academic year for the Independent Exam Board(IEB) matriculants who managed to score a matric pass rate of 98.39%.

The class of 2021 is a remarkable class as they had to attend their crucial years of study, grade 11 and grade 12 under Covid19 regulations.

What's is even more impressive, is the fact the class of 2021 achieved slightly better results than the class of 2020, which attained 98.06%.

These pupils are also eligible to pursue their higher education at all three tertiary levels, according to SABC News.

Afriforum does not agree on POPIA reason for not publishing matric results, threatens DBE with legal action IEB CEO Anne Oberholzer says the class of 2021 are true Covid19 victims.

Source: Briefly News