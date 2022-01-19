Congratulations are in order for the Independent Exam Board matric learners who managed to pass their final year of school

The class of 2021 gave an outstanding performance and managed to get over 98% pass rate, which is better than the previous group of matric learners

Social media users reflected on the IEB matric results and think that it is about time the public school institution improves its standard

JOHANNESBURG - It has been a great academic year for the Independent Exam Board(IEB) matriculants who managed to score a matric pass rate of 98.39%.

The class of 2021 is a remarkable class as they had to attend their crucial years of study, grade 11 and grade 12 under Covid19 regulations.

The IEB class of 2021 results are out and matriculants scored a 98.3% pass rate. Image: Getty Images/Stock

Source: Getty Images

Whats is even more impressive, is the fact the class of 2021 achieved slightly better results than the class of 2020, which attained 98.06%. These pupils are also eligible to pursue their higher education at all three tertiary levels, according to SABC News.

IEB CEO Anne Oberholzer says the class of 2021 are true Covid19 victims. She says they had to adjust drastically to the new teaching environment which included a combination of virtual learning and in-person learning.

"I think quite a lot of the challenges that impacted the class of 2021 is the fact that they have had 2 years of schooling affected by COVID19. They had to get used to a completely new way of working with online learning,” says Oberholzer.

The class of 2021 had 12 857 full-time pupils as wells as 968 part-time pupils. 89.2% have obtained a Bachelors admission pass, according to News24.

SA congratulate IEB students

Most South Africans congratulated IEB pupils for performing really well while others took the opportunity to reflect on the public school system and how it needs to be improved.

Here are some comments:

@Thabane_ said:

"IEB Pass rate is at 98.39% It makes little sense to take your kids to public schools at this point."

@luthuli_madoda said:

"@DBE_SA @PresidencyZA @ParliamentofRS public education needs to change, bring changes. The Minister has been there for too long fruitless education. Learners leave schools with no skills nothing."

Others did not feel like congratulating IEB students

@Mphe_zn said:

"Honestly, there's nothing to celebrate here, they should achieve 100%. These schools are way too expensive, they should dedicate time to assist those learners with difficulties."

@MrNoah_Tias said:

"Congratulating an IEB student for passing is like ululating when a chicken tries to fly. There is no merit in that. IEB students don't pass because they are smart, or hard-working. They pass because they are rich. It is sick to celebrate a system that rewards birth over merit."

SA has difference of opinion on Gauteng High Court decision to publish matric results in the media

Briefly News previously reported that the Department of Basic Education (DBE) announced that due to the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) they would no longer publish matric results in newspapers and on media platforms.

This decision was met with backlash from various groups, including Afriforum, who sought legal action against the DBE. The Gauteng High Court granted the interdict, meaning that the DBE is now legally compelled to publish matric results in the media.

According to News24, the National Senior Certificate results will be published on Thursday (20 November). Students can access their results online and at schools, and the public can view results in newspapers and on digital media platforms.

