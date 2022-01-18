Previously the Department of Basic Education decided that to adhere to the Protection of Personal Information Act by no longer publish matric results in newspapers

JOHANNESBURG - Previously the Department of Basic Education (DBE) announced that due to the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) they would no longer publish matric results in newspapers and on media platforms.

This decision was met with backlash from various groups, including Afriforum, who sought legal action against the DBE. The Gauteng High Court granted the interdict, meaning that the DBE is now legally compelled to publish matric results in the media.

According to News24, the National Senior Certificate results will be published on Thursday (20 November). Students can access their results online and at schools, and the public can view results in newspapers and on digital media platforms.

South Africans share their opinions on publishing matric results

As soon as the news of the interdict reached South Africans, many people took to social media to react. Briefly News has rounded up some of the opinions here:

Mzwakhe Nhlapo believes:

"AfriForum is fighting for useless things. The results should be confidential to matriculants and their families. They'll share them whenever they feel like doing so."

Solly Monepja Monepja remarked:

"Our leaders are always very quick when taking illegal decisions. Lucky we have organisations like AfriForum."

Malope Inny Inech shared:

"We are tired of buying newspapers because we end up throwing them away. Time for a change."

Mzwandile Simondwana asked

"It's been done for years without anything wrong why all of a sudden are we changing how we have been doing things in the country?"

Aletta Dolly Pillay said:

"Yes. It should be published in newspapers. Work hard throughout the year and see your name in the newspapers. Finish and klaar."

Afriforum opposed to not publishing matric results, threatens legal action

In earlier news about this case, Briefly News reported yesterday that Afriforum, an NGO that focuses on Afrikaner interests in South Africa, disagrees with the Department of Basic Education decision to no longer publish matric results in newspapers, as was the custom in previous years.

The reason for the DBE's change in practice is the implementation of the POPIA in 2021. This is an act that makes it illegal for anyone to use someone else's personal details in any manner without their consent.

However, Afriforum has threatened the DBE with legal action, as the NGO believes that the department will cause matric learners to develop a lack of motivation towards their academic career and that it removes transparency and accountability from the DBE itself.

