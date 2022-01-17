Afriforum disagrees with the Department of Basic Education's decision to no longer publish matric results in newspapers

JOHANNESBURG - Afriforum, a NGO that focuses on Afrikaner interests in South Africa, disagrees with the Department of Basic Education (DBE)'s decision to no longer publish matric results in newspapers, as was the custom in previous years.

The reason for the DBE's change in practice is the implementation of the POPIA in 2021. This is an act which makes it illegal for anyone to use someone else's personal details in any manner without their consent.

However, Afriforum has threatened the DBE with legal action, as the NGO believes that the department will cause matric learners to develop a lack of motivation towards their academic career and that it removes transparency and accountability from the DBE itself, SABC News reports.

Afriforum has criticised the Department of Basic Education for deciding not to publish matric results in newspapers. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The basis of Afriforum's legal action against the DBE

Newspapers across South Africa will experience financial loss due to the DBE's decision not to publish matric results. Usually on the day matric results are announced several South African newspapers have bulky supplements containing the matric results.

These sections, often comprised of hundreds of pages, are a hotspot for advertisers to rent space from the newspaper, as they are guaranteed to have hundreds of thousands of people view the section, according to EWN.

"After their matric you have the top learners that are also being published but that also won’t happen and we believe if you look at the top learners being published, it’s also a motivation for younger students to also get that kind of achievement and also the recognition,”Afriforum said.

South Africans react to Afriforum

@dude5960 remarked:

"Good way to hide the dismal failure rate."

@ANATHIKEKANA shared:

@KhehlaNxumalo asked:

"But if I may ask, what challenge(s) are you trying to resolve/overcome by publishing the matric results in newspapers? What gap are you trying to bridge?"

@newhorizanman said:

"It's been done for years perfectly fine."

@bumshort1715 believes:

