Scientists and researchers are finding out new information about the Omicron Covid-19 variant

On Friday, the NICD reported that infected people are less likely to die from the virus or be hospitalised

South Africans on social media continued to express scepticism, with others mulling over the frequent studies

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

CAPE TOWN - A new study informed by South African research and published on Friday paints a less grim picture about the Covid-19 Omicron variant than initially suspected.

Researches claim those infected with Omicron are less likely to succumb to the virus or even require hospitalisation than in the case with previous variants. The study was done by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) and is yet to receive peer review, TimesLIVE reported.

The Omicron variant is not as severe as initially believed. Image: Gerardo Vieyra/ Nur

Source: Getty Images

It compared more than 11 000 cases stemming from the first wave of Covid-19 infections with over 5 000 from the Omicron-driven wave reported in November in South Africa.

Worldwide, the Omicron variant has been seen to cause less serious disease, with authorities on the virus continuing their attempts to deduce other evidence from scientific research.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

This includes whether it is due to higher immunity rates brought about by vaccination or previous illness, among others, Reuters reported. The research supposed that roughly a quarter of the lowered risk of severe disease was due to the Omicron variant's characteristics.

Citizens respond to new development

On social media, the overwhelming sentiments boarded on the volume of the research being pumped out and shoved down the throats of citizens and the glaring fact that the body was capable of fending off most diseases on its own.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the views expressed below.

@Velocity Meme wrote:

"But you people said we the unvaxxed are the ones filling up hospitals and we stand at a high risk of dying. Don't sabisa (scare) us, [please]."

@Mnguni Kayeye Khuzwayo said:

"The jig is up. Speak to nurses in hospitals NOT just rely on media..... they'll tell you what's really going and these news sites are full of it."

@Clarence Maclere Mawela added:

"Hopefully, the end is near... Meaning we can live our normal lives just like we living alongside TB HIV and flu and more."

Source: Briefly News