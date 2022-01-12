An online user invited netizens to have a heated debate on a controversial and longstanding social dilemma in Mzansi

The tweep, @PhumelaTobi_, expressed contributing to society by showing a specific group of workers respect

Unsurprisingly, other Twitter users had a resounding response to the sentiment and lit up the mentions with their views

A seemingly woke social media user lit up the Twitter streets with their take on social responsibility towards a group of workers that some among us love to hate.

And whether or not she may have known it, @PhumelaTobi_ opened a massive can of worms for the masses to hone in on, given the contentious topic at hand.

Locals had a field day dissecting a hot topic online.

Source: Twitter

The caption read:

"My biggest contribution to society is not being rude to cashiers and waiters/waitresses."

Saffas have long seen this group of workers, including cashiers, particularly at supermarkets, and restaurant workers, as generally unpleasant people to deal with, even if over a short period, despite working in customer service environments.

Taking stock of what matters

Similarly, many locals have had their fair share of stories to tell about the clashes they've had with them, but in the case of the tweep, the idea that one could genuinely enjoy a trouble-free experience was not beyond the stretch of the imagination.

In their tweet, the notion of social responsibility shone through and promoted the idea that an individual has an inherent obligation to work and cooperate with other individuals for the greater good of the community.

Saffas took to the comments section to air their two cents' worth on the topic, which saw the tweet amassing nearly 8 000 likes and 1 500 retweets at the time of publication.

Tweeps get in on discussion

Locals had some hilarious and mindful responses, with others saying interactions could go pear-shaped without any provocation from the customer. Briefly News trailed the comments to bring forth a colourful array of reactions to the post.

@PoppyMotloung wrote:

"My contribution to society is making sure that fitting clothes in a store I put them back to the floor with [the] hangers."

@Mzamonz1 said:

"Petrol attendants, security guards, gardeners, tea ladies, too, please, SA."

@ika42837440 added:

"You don’t have to be rude to anyone unless they provoke you. What’s with the cashier thing?"

