Saffas have taken to chewing the cud on a hot topic on social media by airing their views on a controversial topic in South Africa

Netizens engaged in a frenzied discussion around the age-old arrangement in which people with children still live with their parents

Some tweeps expressed that the notion was not farfetched if there were valid reasons for the arrangement, including financial instability

There is never a dull moment on social media in the presence of wild-thinking locals for whom the next topic is never too far off.

This time, netizens are dissecting the all too familiar reality of staying under the same roof as their parents, being something that some people have or are experiencing.

Twitter users took the time to share their views on a heated topic online

Source: Twitter

But that was not the only point of contention as the topic at hand looked at a situation in which the said persons are themselves parents of children.

Heading online under his @mlota_azola, resident cupid on the streets of Twitter, Azola Mlota, conveyed his curiosity through a tweet that inspired loud conversations between Saffas.

"A parent who stays with parents," read the tweet, with a series of triangular flags, conveying the idea that the notion was a red flag.

Many users argued that the idea of a parent staying with their parents was not farfetched if there were valid reasons for the arrangement. Others noted that financial stability was a considerable factor to weigh, while others, too, shared some of their personal experiences on the topic.

Locals have a say

Briefly News took a deep dive into the comments to bring readers all the interesting reactions to the post.

@boitumelomapena wrote:

"Kwaaa... It's those guys who stay in their backroom, but drives fancy cars and dress well. Their beds are skepe don't even have a heater."

@Ericktau2 said:

"My son would even threaten to tell my mom when im doing something. Somehow he thinks we are brothers. I really need to man up."

@Equalisist added:

"Guys don't pressurize yourself. Our situation are not the same. Some of you should build house at home as you were not privileged. Don't allow Twitter standards to define you."

