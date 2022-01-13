Hip hop artist L-Tido is suggesting that his fans go out and get the vaccine after his own recent battle with Covid-19

The muso, who's had three years of radio silence, joins a list of SA celebs who've spoken on the importance of getting the jab

However, netizens had a fiery response for the rapper after he took to Twitter with his plea that Mzansi goes out to get vaccinated

Mzansi's celebrities are playing their part to ensure that fans take stock of what's important by reminding them of the harsh realities of Covid-19.

Among the latest to take to the social media streets to connect with his fans on this level is local rapper L-Tido, who talked candidly about his recent battle with the virus, which, thankfully, he said he emerged from unscathed.

Heading to Twitter under his verified @L_Tido account, the Fresh & Clean record-maker cautioned peeps about the virus and encouraged them to make their way to vaccination sites.

He wrote:

"Please, make no mistake, Covid is still out here in a real way. Please, get vaccinated. I just fully recovered from the virus."

The country is currently in the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections and approaching the two-year mark since the national lockdown was enforced. TimesLIVE reported that L-Tido joins the list of local celebs that have publicly spoken out about getting infected before winning the battle.

The rapper, who's been in the wilderness for the past three years and gearing up to drop a four-track EP titled Pressure, according to IOL. He sparked a fiery debate about the vaccine with the tweet as his followers shot down his suggestion that they get the vaccine jab as it remains a personal choice.

Fans and followers not sold

Briefly News scanned the comments to bring readers some of the heated reactions.

