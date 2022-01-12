Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu is thankful to European Union countries for lifting the travel ban on South Africa

The country was placed on the EU bloc's Red List following the discovery of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in November

Since the bans were reintroduced at the end of last year, the tourism industry lost over R1 billion in cancelled bookings

Several other southern African countries, including Lesotho, Botswana and Zimbabwe, have also had their travel bans lifted

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa is no longer on the Red Lists of European Union (EU) countries, a decision that Lindiwe Sisulu, the former Minister of Human Settlements, Water & Sanitation and current Tourism Minister, is welcoming with open arms.

The decision to remove South Africa from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN)'s list follows the country's discovery of the Omicron Covid-19 variant. Sisulu said the move was welcomed but lamented the devastating impact of the travel bans on the economy.

Lindiwe Sisulu is satisfied with the country's removal from the EU bloc's Red List. Image: Deaan Vivier/ Beeld

Source: Getty Images

"The travel bans were reimposed in late November amid the peak of the tourist season, leading to over R1 billion being lost in cancelled bookings. In any event, we welcome visitors from the EU to our shores and affirm their safety is assured," said Sisulu, thanking tourism stakeholders for advocating for the removal.

"It's the fulfilment of the sustained lobbying efforts and dedication from stakeholders. The plans and strategies we put together are yielding results, and we should continue to work hand in hand to revive our industry," added Sisulu.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Basic health protocols to apply

Her celebration trails the criticism directed at her for an opinion piece published on IOL last week, in which she rubbished the moral standing of the country's judges and questioned whether the Constitution had adequately dealt with issues brought about by apartheid.

Briefly News understands EU member states, having ceased air travel to South Africa, Lesotho, Mozambique, Botswana, Eswatini, Namibia and Zimbabwe, resolved to resume flights to the region on Monday. Travel was restricted as scientists scrambled to assess the severity of the Omicron variant.

But travellers from the region will still be required to adhere to health protocols applicable to travellers from third world countries. Despite an outcry from the region, the EU bloc maintained the limits even after cases continued to surge worldwide.

Source: Briefly News