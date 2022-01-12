The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is looking to hire more than 200 people across three provinces

Candidates will be hired from Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape under the Employment Equity policy

South Africans are happy that SARS is recruiting people with matric certificates but think those positions will be filled by graduates

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Revenue Service (SARS) is looking for 250 people with matric certificates to fill in call centre agent positions in multiple provinces.

SARS is hoping to recruit 123 people from Gauteng, 67 from the Western Cape and 60 from KwaZulu-Natal. Applications for the job posts will end on 17 January, 2021.

The tax institution has advertised the positions as an opportunity to engage with South African taxpayers from various backgrounds and lifestyles so they can "make South Africa great," reports BusinessInsider.

The job post requires applicants to also have at least two years of work experience and if an individual has a tertiary qualification, it will be considered as an added advantage.

Ideal candidates need to have great communication skills and business English skills. Additionally, candidates need to have computer skills. SARS says the Employment Equity policy will be considered in the selection and recruitment process.

South Africans living with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

SARS made the decision to increase its hiring capacity following the great reception the institution received after listing job prospects for 200 graduates. More than 90 000 applications were sent in.

South Africans excited about the job opportunities

Heading online, South Africans are happy that SARS is looking for people with matric certificates to hire.

@mariawb1965 said:

"At least they will have matric, which is great! And 250 people will now have an income. Call centre operators can be taught, not such a biggy if they don't have much experience."

@CuddlesJust said:

"We need more entry-level jobs like this."

@MacTheCook19 said:

"Yes, everyone needs a job and work experience. Call centre is a good starting point for many who grow up to be managers."

Others believe the job posts will be filled by graduates

@LeoBombayage said:

"250 Graduates will apply. Why not?"

